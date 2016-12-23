6 people hurt in crash near the Palisades in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

6 people hurt in crash near the Palisades in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Steele Creek near the Palisades neighborhood.

According to Medic, two people suffered life-threatening injuries, two people were seriously injured, and another two had minor injuries.

Few details have been released about what happened in this crash, we will update this story as we learn more.

