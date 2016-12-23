Victims of sex trafficking celebrate the holidays safe, with new family

(Stefanie Ponte and Sarah-Blake Morgan/ WBTV)- Tucked away in a secret location is the Hope House. A safe heaven for young women, victims of sex trafficking, run by On Eagles Wings Ministries.

The Hope House is currently home to six women. Today, they celebrate the holiday season with the home's curtains and blinds closed too scared to let us in their presence, especially with a camera.

"It’s horrific and very few try to escape because of consequences,” on Eagles Wings Ministries treasurer Gregory Ash says.

Inside, on the walls, you’ll find messages of inspiration and hope.

"There’s not much control over anything in your day to day life when you are a victim," a Hope House volunteer, Anne Kinsey says. Kinsey says this is her life purpose, to help the young girls, adding that while not everyone can relate to being a victim of sex trafficking everyone can relate to pain.

The Hope House not only offers the girls a safe place but a place for them to learn by going to school. They encourage the young women to dream big through teaching them entrepreneurial skills.

Through the Fields of Hope project, the girls learn skills, like making soaps and fragrant lotions to sell.

The Hope House is the only certified house in the state to take in minors, most often they are victims of this terrible crime. The population of victims in North Carolina is large. According to Ash, an estimated 1,000 girls in the city of Charlotte live as victims of sex trafficking.

While the girls didn’t show their faces, they did pass on a note describing what it’s like to live here. Words like family and safety were used. Comforts that so often many take for granted, especially at Christmas.

For more information on how you can help the House of Hope go to their websites at, www.oewHOPE.org and fieldsofhopeusa.com.

