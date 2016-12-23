Local churches eye security in wake of global threat

Uptown's faithful show up to St. Peter's Catholic Church at noon for daily mass. Safety is a given in a place offering sanctuary, but changing times gives visitors something else to ponder with their prayers.

Those leaving the church like Seta Rincon said security is something to keep top of mind. "It does kind of make sense," Rincon said. "It does give people something to think about I guess, especially if it is a midnight mass. I think we feel pretty secure in this area."

This week in Melbourne, Australia an ISIS-inspired plot to be carried out during Christmas services was foiled. ISIS has issued other threats through social media as well.

CMPD officer John Frisk says extra eyes and ears outside of places of worship can reduce the risk.

"You should have ushers out there just like any other time of the year. Maybe you have additional staffing out there," he said.

Local churches are making the decision to bring in extra help. "A lot of places, a lot of churches, a lot of congregations they have security. They might have law enforcement there for that extra measure of security," Frisk told WBTV.

Dr. James Howell is expecting more than 5,000 visitors for a series of Christmas services, at Myers Park United Methodist.

While ushers are trained, and police officers are outside of the church, Howell is concerned that there’s far too much worrying on the part of the public.

"If anything, people are judging the wrong people," Howell said. "If anybody looks differently, they assume they look dangerous. If they see somebody with a covering on their head, they assume they're a terrorist or something. So if anything people may be too vigilant."

Back at St. Peters, parishioners like Pat Kelleher downplay any signs of worry, but rather rely on their faith. "I wouldn't be that personally afraid because, there's no fear with the Lord," she said.

