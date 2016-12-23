Body found in NW Charlotte park identified as missing man, suspect in custody

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a body found in a northwest Charlotte park has been identified as a man missing since Sunday.

According to police, 27-year-old Ellis Bradham was found in Shuffletown Park with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

Soon after, CMPD arrested a person of interest, later identified as Carico Hayward, in Bradham's death for an unrelated warrant. Officials have since charged Hayward with Bradham's murder.

Monday, Bradham's sister, Kenya Smith. reported him missing. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Carya Pond Lane. Smith said her brother left a friend's house Sunday afternoon and never returned. He was not seen or heard from since.

Smith and Bradham's niece, Shawna Neal, talked with WBTV at Shuffletown Park. They say they're still in disbelief Bradham is dead.

"He meant everything to our family. He slept in a room across from mine. I just don't understand who would want to hurt him. We feel broken. My family is broken," Neal said.

Both Neal and Smith say Bradham was known by all for his always-positive attitude.

"Nothing could get him down. He just saw the good in everything. If something bad happened, he'd say, 'sis, it's going to be alright,'" Smith said.

Homicide detectives were canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

In the meantime, Smith wants to know why anyone would want to hurt, let alone kill, her brother.

"We just want whoever did this to my brother to pay for it. I want to know why they took my brother from his family, from his children. We just want answers," Smith said.

Later in the evening, detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment where Bradham was last seen.

Police said this is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

