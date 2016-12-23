Overturned truck carrying vegetable oil shuts down Hwy. 115 and Faith Rd. intersection

The intersection of Highway 115 and Faith Road in Mount Mourne is closed, according to fire officials.

We're told a tractor trailer carrying vegetable oil overturned near the intersection. Hazmat was responding to the crash. So far, there have been no signs of a leak.

The Mount Mourne Fire chief expects the road to be closed for a while.

No injuries have been reported.

