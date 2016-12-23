Overturned truck carrying vegetable oil shuts down Hwy. 115 and - | WBTV Charlotte

BREAKING

Overturned truck carrying vegetable oil shuts down Hwy. 115 and Faith Rd. intersection

Mount Mourne, NC (WBTV) -

The intersection of Highway 115 and Faith Road in Mount Mourne is closed, according to fire officials.

We're told a tractor trailer carrying vegetable oil overturned near the intersection. Hazmat was responding to the crash. So far, there have been no signs of a leak. 

The Mount Mourne Fire chief expects the road to be closed for a while. 

No injuries have been reported. 

