Police looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery

Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a Subway in north Charlotte on Dec. 20.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. at 5009 Beatties Ford Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the Subway with a gun and demanded money, but left with nothing.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 19-years-old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

