Do you need winter car tires?

When winter weather arrives, you begin to think about how you’re going to get around. Will you wake up one morning and have to shovel your car out of the snow? Will the roads be blocked because of dangerous ice? While you can’t control the weather, you are able to decide how your car handles the winter weather. Now that temperatures are freezing and snow is falling, it’s time to think about switching your all-season tires to winter tires!

All-season tires vs winter tires

Living in North Carolina, you know that having the right kind of tire matters come wintertime. However, buying and mounting new winter tires can be expensive. You may be wondering if you need winter tires this year, or if you should stick with your all-season tires. The experts at our Charlotte Toyota Service Center want to remind you of the differences and help you decide!

Typically, all-season tires are the most common type of tires on vehicles. This is because, as the name says, they are designed for all-year, all-around performance. Most vehicle manufacturers put all-season tires on their car. These affordable car tires in Charlotte are made to be versatile, balancing traction, noise reduction, performance, and more.

When it comes to winter tires, they are built to be more durable and more capable than all-season tires. These tough car tires are built to handle deep snow, black ice, and other inclement winter conditions. Winter and snow tires are designed with features like:

More flexible tread rubber

Deeper tread depth for traction on snow

Unique tread patterns for snow and slush

Biting edges for traction on ice

Do you need new Charlotte car tires?

Before you spend money on car tire replacements, think about your environment, your driving patterns, and the predicted forecast. If you’re going to be beachside a lot this winter, it’s not likely that you’ll need rugged winter tires. However, if you’re up in the mountains and you have to get to work – no matter the weather – investing in a winter tires would be an ideal option!

Our Toyota Service techs want to remind you that when purchasing winter tires, it’s best to purchase and mount all four tires. By only changing out the front tires, you increase your risk of sliding, while changing out only the back tires increases the chance of losing traction and decreases your ability to control steering.

If you do decide to mount snow tires on your vehicle – don’t get rid of those all-season tires! If your all-season tires are still in good and safe condition, hang onto them throughout winter. Once spring comes around, you’re going to want to remove the winter tires and replace your all-season tires. Using winter tires in the warmer months causes faster wear. You will ruin your winter tires within months.

Don’t go into winter unprepared! Stop by our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte to make sure you have the correct tires for the season. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!

