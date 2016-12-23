Get the used truck you've been asking Santa for

If you forgot to mail your Christmas wish list to Santa this year, don’t worry! There is still time to get the gift you want most – a like-new reliable used truck! Toyota of N Charlotte has more than a handful of used trucks for sale. You don’t even have to be Santa’s nice list to get one of our best used trucks.

Shop used trucks this holiday weekend!

Our used car dealership in Charlotte may not be open on Christmas day, but we will be open on Christmas Eve and every day after! If you’re looking to get the Christmas present you’ve been asking for for years, head to Toyota of N Charlotte to shop our best used trucks, like:

Used 2010 Ford F-150 2WD Supercab 145 XLT Truck Super Cab (Stk #: 7820003A) - $17,995*

Are you looking for a comfortable ride to get you through the winter months and spring you into the warmer months? This used Ford truck is perfect all year round! It boasts a 4.6 liter V8 engine, 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and comfortable seating for up to 4!

Certified Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma 2WD Double Cab V6 AT Prerunner Truck Double Cab (Stk #: 7750043A) - $26,995*

Warm your heart this cold winter with a certified used Toyota Tacoma with awesome features like remote keyless entry, sliding rear window, 6.1-inch touchscreen, 12V auxiliary power outlets, and Toyota Star Safety System. You’ll fall for the festive interior, including LED-illuminated gauges and graphite cloth bucket seats.

Certified Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 AT TRD Pro Truck Double Cab (Stk #: 7830003A) - $30,995*

Stand out in the snow with a Barcelona Red used Toyota Tacoma! This used Toyota truck has less than 12,000 miles on it and has only had one previous owner. Since this like-new used truck in Charlotte is certified, it has an available 7-Year/100,000 mile limited warranty! You can buy with confidence at our used truck dealership in Charlotte.

Used 2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 Truck Crew Max (Stk #: 7830011A) - $40,995*

Take on Mother Nature’s toughest obstacles with this four-door, four-wheel drive used truck in Charlotte. Under the hood is a 5.7 liter V8 engine that’s made to pump out up to 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Thanks to the powerful engine, limited slip differential, skid plates, and traction control – this pre-owned pickup truck was built to take on off-road conditions!

Santa shops at Toyota of N Charlotte!

For those looking for a reliable ride, Santa Claus comes right to our used car dealership in Charlotte because he knows he can get a FREE Carfax report and that all vehicles are given a thorough 160-point inspection before being put on the lot.

Don’t miss your chance to get through sleet and snow with a tough used truck! Shop our best used trucks in Charlotte before Santa snags them all. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23! To schedule an appointment, call us at (888) 893-3797!

Return Home



*Price excludes tax, tag, registration, and Administrative fee of $698.50.?