Handle the holiday traffic on the highways

It’s normal to dread traveling on the holidays. The roads are crowded, the traffic is bumper to bumper, and it feels like you’re never going to get where you’re going. According to AAA, over 98 million people are expected to travel for the holidays – and almost half will be driving. People often drive to see family and friends for the holiday, or use a road trip to celebrate the holidays! If you’re nervous to take on the holiday highways, Toyota of N Charlotte has safe driving tips to help.

Safe Driving Tips for Holiday Highway Chaos

One quick way to lose holiday cheer is by seeing a sea of brake lights as soon as you merge onto the highway! Once you’re faced with bumper to bumper traffic, it’s time to start thinking about safe and defensive driving techniques like:

Turn off cruise control. Only use cruise control on long stretches of open highway. Otherwise, you should turn this feature off so you have total control of your N Charlotte Toyota in traffic.

Buckle up. Everyone in the car should be wearing a seat belt at all times. Children in the proper age and weight margins should be safely strapped into their child car seats and booster seats.

Stay alert and pay attention to your surroundings. Observe other drivers and anticipate any moves or changes they make so you can slow down or move over in response.

Pay attention to changing speed limits. While on highways and interstates, the speed limits tend to increase and decrease in certain areas. Keep an eye out for these signs so you can adjust your speed accordingly.

Avoid distractions. When you’re behind the wheel, keep your phone and other distractions out of sight and out of reach. You’re unable to see it, you’re less likely to want to check it or use it.

N Charlotte Toyota Tips for Traffic

Before you get on the road, it’s important to know that you’re going more than likely going to hit some traffic. With this in mind, use some tips from Toyota of N Charlotte for handling heavy holiday traffic:

Plan your route. Know which way you’re taking so you don’t spend time getting turned around or missing exits. Consider planning a backup route in case your first route is riddled with too much traffic.

Be aware of drunk drivers. The holidays are infamous for drunk driving collisions and accidents. Learn how to spot drunk drivers and report them to the authorities to help protect them, yourself, and other drivers on the road.

Don’t follow too closely. Leave enough space between your N Charlotte Toyota and the cars in front of you in case of quick stops and sudden braking.

If you’ve been stuck on the highway for hours, it’s important that you stay calm. It’s easy to get frustrated and flustered, which typically leads to more aggressive driving. If you get upset by the actions of another driver, take a deep breath and continue driving defensively rather than aggressively.

