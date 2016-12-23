Charlotte School of Law students file class action lawsuit against school

About 320 students graduated in May 2014 during Spring commencement exercises for the Charlotte School of Law at Bojangles Coliseum. (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

Two students currently enrolled at the Charlotte School of Law filed a class action lawsuit against the school, court records show.

The lawsuit was filed by Robert Barchiesi and Lejla Hadzic and names the Charlotte School of Law and its parent company, InfiLaw Corporation, as defendants.

The complaint—which is filed as a class action on behalf of others similarly situated—alleges the school made “false and misleading representations and omissions” regarding information about its accreditation with the American Bar Association.

The class action complaint comes a little more than a month after the school was placed on probation by its accrediting agency, the American Bar Association. At the time, the ABA cited the school’s non-compliance with several standards necessary to maintain its accreditation with the ABA.

On Monday, the Department of Education announced the school would no longer qualify to receive federal student aid money starting January 1, 2017.

The department says it took the action because the school failed to meet the standards of the ABA while making “substantial misrepresentations to current and prospective students” about its standing and the “likelihood that its graduates would pass the bar exam.”

In the new lawsuit, the current students say they would not have continued their enrollment at the school had they been aware of the ongoing accreditation issues with the ABA.

On Tuesday, the school pushed back against the action from the Department of Education.

"We strongly disagree with this determination and are evaluating all available options to challenge the decision, particularly the Department of Education’s mischaracterization of CharlotteLaw’s academic accreditation from the American Bar Association (ABA) and our representation of that status," Charlotte School of Law said Tuesday.

Friday, Charlotte School of Law told WBTV they "were not aware of having been served with a complaint." They added, "we are currently focused on working to secure the best outcome possible for our students."

