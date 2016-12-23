Car smashes into Salisbury apartment with mother, child inside - | WBTV Charlotte

Car smashes into Salisbury apartment with mother, child inside

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A car smashed into a Salisbury apartment with a mother and her two-year-old child inside Friday morning. 

It happened at the Colonial Village Apartments on West C Avenue. 

EMS examined the child, who they say was not injured. 

Red Cross is assisting the family.

We're working to gather more information on what led to the driver to crash into the apartment. 

