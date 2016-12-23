WEATHER: Highs reach upper 50s today, rain moves in tomorrow

* Cooler Air Returns
* Saturday Showers
* Mild Christmas Week
High clouds continue to drift through the Carolinas in advance of a storm system over the central plains. Expect a quiet start to your Friday as lows dip to near freezing tonight, then hold in the low 50s for highs Friday afternoon we looking at partly cloudy skies.
An approaching rain maker will be heading into the North Carolina mountains early Saturday morning. It will weaken as it crosses into the piedmont of NC during the afternoon. Still, we do have shower chances in the forecast for Christmas Eve, especially during the first part of the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Any showers look to fade away by Christmas Eve night, meaning Santa won't have any raindrops to dodge as he makes his rounds across the Carolinas. Christmas morning temps will be in the 40s and Christmas Day looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs back to around 60°.
Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.
The second potential batch of rain may come later in the day out ahead of the actual cold front.More >>
The second potential batch of rain may come later in the day out ahead of the actual cold front.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Michael Shaun Worley exchanged sexual messages online with who he thought was a minor.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Michael Shaun Worley exchanged sexual messages online with who he thought was a minor.More >>
About 2:45 p.m., a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud and trees were reported down in the intersection of Old Mountain Road and Lewis Ferry Road.More >>
About 2:45 p.m., a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud and trees were reported down in the intersection of Old Mountain Road and Lewis Ferry Road.More >>
The break happened around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Queens Road West near East Boulevard.More >>
The break happened around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Queens Road West near East Boulevard.More >>
While owners anticipate there will end up being stern restrictions forbidding the franchise from moving to be part of any deal, there is growing sentiment that this could become more of a front-burner issue this offseason.More >>
While owners anticipate there will end up being stern restrictions forbidding the franchise from moving to be part of any deal, there is growing sentiment that this could become more of a front-burner issue this offseason.More >>