WEATHER: Highs reach upper 50s today, rain moves in tomorrow

* Cooler Air Returns

* Saturday Showers

* Mild Christmas Week

High clouds continue to drift through the Carolinas in advance of a storm system over the central plains. Expect a quiet start to your Friday as lows dip to near freezing tonight, then hold in the low 50s for highs Friday afternoon we looking at partly cloudy skies.

An approaching rain maker will be heading into the North Carolina mountains early Saturday morning. It will weaken as it crosses into the piedmont of NC during the afternoon. Still, we do have shower chances in the forecast for Christmas Eve, especially during the first part of the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Any showers look to fade away by Christmas Eve night, meaning Santa won't have any raindrops to dodge as he makes his rounds across the Carolinas. Christmas morning temps will be in the 40s and Christmas Day looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs back to around 60°.

