East Charlotte house fire under investigation

East Charlotte house fire under investigation

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An east Charlotte home caught fire late Thursday night, forcing a family out of their house. 

It happened just before midnight on Sawmill Trace Drive. 

The garage of the home appeared to sustain extensive damage. A neighbor said he woke up and noticed flames coming from the garage area.

Firefighters say no one was hurt. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

