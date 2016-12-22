Confronting a DWI

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
We’re hearing from a man who confronted what he says was a woman driving drunk. He recorded the incident on his cell phone. See if you think she should be on the roads.
Viewers are sharing new photos of a fire that destroyed a clubhouse at the Sugar Mountain Resort. This was near the ski slopes but did not affect the business.
A Charlotte transit rider says he’s not getting what he paid for. Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan investigates why he’s paying for a multi-ride pass, but is getting turned down by scanners on Cats buses and trains.
Nothing says winter like a huge Old Faithful geyser eruption in near zero-degree weather. You’ll have to see video of the plume of steam that a ranger caught in Yellowstone Park.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...More >>
After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.More >>
Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.More >>
The crash happened around 4:46 p.m. on I-85 southbound at West Mallard Creek Church Road.More >>
The crash happened around 4:46 p.m. on I-85 southbound at West Mallard Creek Church Road.More >>
The N.C. Department of Transportation will start this weekend on an $11.4 million project to resurface the highway from the South Carolina state line to Tyvola Road.More >>
The N.C. Department of Transportation will start this weekend on an $11.4 million project to resurface the highway from the South Carolina state line to Tyvola Road.More >>