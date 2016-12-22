Confronting a DWI - | WBTV Charlotte

Confronting a DWI

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

We’re hearing from a man who confronted what he says was a woman driving drunk.  He recorded the incident on his cell phone.  See if you think she should be on the roads.

Viewers are sharing new photos of a fire that destroyed a clubhouse at the Sugar Mountain Resort.  This was near the ski slopes but did not affect the business.

A Charlotte transit rider says he’s not getting what he paid for.  Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan investigates why he’s paying for a multi-ride pass, but is getting turned down by scanners on Cats buses and trains.

Nothing says winter like a huge Old Faithful geyser eruption in near zero-degree weather.  You’ll have to see video of the plume of steam that a ranger caught in Yellowstone Park.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!

  • Mint Hill neighbors say fire hydrants needed after massive blaze

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:43:02 GMT
    After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...

  • Two people killed in crash on I-77 SB in Chester County

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:45 GMT
    The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.

  • Molly's Kids: 15-year-old now living with pediatric MS

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:49:09 GMT

    Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.

