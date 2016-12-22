Confronting a DWI

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

We’re hearing from a man who confronted what he says was a woman driving drunk. He recorded the incident on his cell phone. See if you think she should be on the roads.

Viewers are sharing new photos of a fire that destroyed a clubhouse at the Sugar Mountain Resort. This was near the ski slopes but did not affect the business.

A Charlotte transit rider says he’s not getting what he paid for. Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan investigates why he’s paying for a multi-ride pass, but is getting turned down by scanners on Cats buses and trains.

Nothing says winter like a huge Old Faithful geyser eruption in near zero-degree weather. You’ll have to see video of the plume of steam that a ranger caught in Yellowstone Park.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!