CATS rider frustrated with faulty machines

Many Charlotteans rely on public transit to get from point A to point B. Bryan O'Quinn frequently uses the city bus and blue line, but he says he's been having trouble lately getting on board.

"They don't work.They just don't work," O'Quinn said talking about transit ticket vending machines.

"This has been going on for two months now," he said.

He tells WBTV, some days, his purchased tickets won't scan when he gets on the bus. Other days, he says he can't buy them at all.

"You're paying for something that doesn't work. It takes the money out, the charges are still pending and I don't have a card," he said.

Robin Pettis has had trouble too. She relies heavily on the CATS system.

"This is my livelihood because I'm here 24/7. The bus driver doesn't tell you what to do. The bus driver just says, well you need to get it fixed," she said.

"I spend hundreds of dollars on these things per month. hundreds," O'Quinn said pointing to his stack of faulty tickets.

A lot of that money, O'Quinn says he's spent without receiving any rides in return.

"There's 30 right there. That's 60. There's probably 100 dollars here," he said.

O'Quinn called WBTV only because he's been trying to get answers for himself from CATS for months. But once WBTV called the city, O'Quinn finally got his chance to share his frustrations.

A CATS representative told us their machines are 10 years old and they're working to replace them. They say a ticket's magnetic strip can also get damaged if they're close to a cell phone. They're looking to see if they can refund any of O'Quinn's lost rides, which is a refreshing sound for a man just trying to get to his destination.

"It's a great setup, but it has to work," he said.

