Lack of trust continues between Charlotte and Raleigh - | WBTV Charlotte

Lack of trust continues between Charlotte and Raleigh

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

This past Wednesday morning,  Charlotte city council members sent a message to Raleigh by repealing its anti-discrimination vote in totality, but the inability of state lawmakers to void North Carolina House Bill 2 points to an issue larger than this week's legislation.

From Malcolm Graham's perspective, it's all about understanding.He's been at the same table as city council members and occupied a desk as state senator. Graham feels communication connected to bathrooms and discrimination comes down to a lack of trust between governing bodies.

RELATED: Charlotte City Council votes 7-2 for full repeal of non-discrimination ordinance

"It demonstrates a lack of political judgment," Graham said. "I think it does create a further divide between the City of Charlotte and Raleigh."

Mecklenburg County Senator Joel Ford was in the senate chambers where no votes could get through in an attempt to repeal HB2.

"I hope there will be some conversations and I hope that in the new year we'll be able to find a resolution that both sides can work on," Ford said.

City council Representative Kenny Smith calls it a two-way street, "It's gonna take some work on both sides to work towards repairing the issue."

Former State Senator Graham agrees.

"They're gonna have to have someone up there in Raleigh speaking on behalf of the city of Charlotte that can bridge some gaps and heal some wounds," Graham said.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mint Hill neighbors say fire hydrants needed after massive blaze

    Mint Hill neighbors say fire hydrants needed after massive blaze

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:43:02 GMT
    (Christian Flores | WBTV)(Christian Flores | WBTV)

    After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...

    More >>

    After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...

    More >>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-77 SB in Chester County

    Two people killed in crash on I-77 SB in Chester County

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:45 GMT
    (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)

    The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.

    More >>

    The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.

    More >>

  • Molly's Kids: 15-year-old now living with pediatric MS

    Molly's Kids: 15-year-old now living with pediatric MS

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:49:09 GMT

    Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.

    More >>

    Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly