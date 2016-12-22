Lack of trust continues between Charlotte and Raleigh

This past Wednesday morning, Charlotte city council members sent a message to Raleigh by repealing its anti-discrimination vote in totality, but the inability of state lawmakers to void North Carolina House Bill 2 points to an issue larger than this week's legislation.

From Malcolm Graham's perspective, it's all about understanding.He's been at the same table as city council members and occupied a desk as a state senator. Graham feels communication connected to bathrooms and discrimination comes down to a lack of trust between governing bodies.

"It demonstrates a lack of political judgment," Graham said. "I think it does create a further divide between the City of Charlotte and Raleigh."

Mecklenburg County Senator Joel Ford was in the senate chambers where no votes could get through in an attempt to repeal HB2.

"I hope there will be some conversations and I hope that in the new year we'll be able to find a resolution that both sides can work on," Ford said.

City council Representative Kenny Smith calls it a two-way street, "It's gonna take some work on both sides to work towards repairing the issue."

Former State Senator Graham agrees.

"They're gonna have to have someone up there in Raleigh speaking on behalf of the city of Charlotte that can bridge some gaps and heal some wounds," Graham said.

