VA backlog puts veteran in jeopardy of missing cancer treatments

Dennis Ladislaw frequently has to make the forty mile one-way trip from his home rural Iredell County to the Salisbury VA Medical Center to get treatment for his terminal cancer.



Every time he goes, the VA is supposed to reimburse him for his travel. It used to be, the VA would pay him cash on the spot. But, he said, that changed about two years ago and the VA started mailing a check within about a week.



But, recently, one week turned into many more.



Ladislaw said he has now waited up to nine weeks to receive reimbursement checks for travel to doctors’ appointments.



“It makes it so you can't get to appointments sometimes,” he said of the slow reimbursements.

Sometimes he has to borrow money from friends just to be able to afford the trip.



A spokeswoman for the Salisbury VAMC acknowledged the problem and said the facility had recently hired another staffer to help clear up the backlog.



Ladislaw said he has now been reimbursed for his trips through October but is still waiting on payments for trips from November and December.



It is not clear how long he will have to wait for the backlog to be cleared.



“I’m not doing this for me, I’m dying anyways,” he said. “I’m doing it for all the other vets that can’t get paid either.”

