Fire rips through condo complex clubhouse on Sugar Mountain

Hobert Turbyfill drove up to work at the Sugar Ski & Country Club condominium complex Thursday morning and spotted trouble at the clubhouse.

"Fire was coming out the front door," he said.

He called for help and firefighters arrived within minutes.

According to officials, the wind seemed to pick up and flames quickly tore through the building that houses offices, a ski shop and more.

Fearing that flames might spread to the condos themselves, officials went door to door and told people to leave.

"They said we had to get out," said Kristin Truett of Wadesboro.

Once outside she said she saw the fire was spreading.

"It was scary."

Firefighters knew they could not save the clubhouse so they focused on trying to keep it from jumping to other buildings. The effort worked. Within an hour and a half the flames were out and all but the clubhouse survived intact.

"They did a great job," said complex manager Hope Harvey.

"Because the condos are okay, the Christmas season is saved for the complex," Harvey said.

"We are open and will stay open."

A temporary check-in office will be set up and all rooms will be ready for guests.

"They all have power, they all have water and they have cable tv too," said Harvey.

Meanwhile, investigators started sifting through what was left of the burned building to find the cause.

David Vance of Emergency Management said he has some ideas, but nothing definite conclusions yet.

It could take a couple of days to determine what happened, he added.

The complex sits atop Sugar Mountain between the high rise Sugar Top Condominiums and the Ski resort itself.

No skiing operations are affected.

RELATED: Fire destroys offices atop Sugar Mountain

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.