DA: No charges filed in case of child left in hot car in Salisbury

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook announced on Thursday that no charges would be filed in the case of a 2-year-old child who died after being left in a car on the grounds of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salisbury.

The incident happened on October 6th.

In a press release provided to WBTV, District Attorney Cook said that after a comprehensive investigation, she did not believe that criminal charges are warranted.

Below is the full release from the District Attorney's Office:

Details of Investigation:

On Thursday, October 6, 2016, the Hefner VA Medical Center Police Department and the Salisbury Police Department were contacted about a child discovered in a vehicle in the parking lot of the hospital.

A witness stated that she had arrived at the VA at approximately 8:00 a.m. and parked her vehicle in a parking space between a grey Nissan Maxima and a black Chevrolet Impala. She did not observe any unusual activities and walked toward her building. The witness did not leave her building until she left work at approximately 4:15 p.m. She noticed the same two vehicles were parked beside her. As she slowly reversed out of her parking space, she observed a car seat securing a child in the back seat of the black Chevrolet Impala that was parked to her right. She immediately stopped her vehicle and attempted to open the door of the black Chevrolet Impala, but the doors were locked. The witness observed that the child was facing the rear of the vehicle and that the child appeared to be unresponsive. She then notified a nearby VA employee, who contacted the VA police via radio.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and forced entry into the black Chevrolet Impala by breaking the rear right side window. Officers cut the child’s seatbelt, removed the child from the rear facing car seat and attempted CPR, which was unsuccessful.

Investigators determined that the child was 2 years old and that the child’s mother was an employee of the VA. Investigators spoke to the child’s mother at the scene; she was visibly upset and crying. She stated that on this morning, her husband had gotten their child dressed and fed before he left for work. The mother stated that she left with her child around 7:30 a.m. and drove to work. She stated that she was supposed to drop her child off at daycare, but forgot and drove straight to work. [During this conversation with investigators, she was crying, had a blank look on her face, and appeared to be in shock.] The child’s mother stated that she does not drive her child to daycare every day and that her husband helps out some days. She stated that her husband had taken their child to daycare each of the two previous days.

The child’s mother stated that when she parked her car at work that morning, she saw her boss, who arrived at the same time. The child’s mother stepped out of her vehicle, began speaking with her boss, and walked into the building with her. The child’s mother stated that she didn’t remember locking her car or hearing her child make any noises on the drive to work. She stated that her child normally is content and quiet in the morning. She stated that she did not leave the building during the day. The child’s mother stated that the day had been busy and exciting: she was offered a promotion that morning and she and her husband were buying land to build a house. She stated that her boss called her sometime after 4:00 p.m. and said that a child had been found in a car behind the building. The child’s mother immediately thought about her child and tried to remember if she had taken her child to daycare. She stated that she immediately ran outside to her car. She stated that she normally thinks about her child during the day but there was a lot going on this day. She stated that her relationship with her child was “perfect” and that her husband is an excellent father and husband. The child’s mother stated that she doesn’t know what to do now that her child is gone.

Investigators interviewed the child’s grandmother, who stated that her daughter and son-in-law moved to Rowan County in 2015. She stated they had tried to start a family for several years, but were not successful until her daughter underwent in vitro fertilization. The grandmother stated that her grandchild was very much loved by everyone in the family.

The child’s father, who was understandably emotional at the scene and who appeared to be in shock, stated that he and his wife have been married for several years. He stated that there have been no issues in their marriage and that there have been no issues between he, his wife, or their child. He stated that they have one child together and were planning on building a new house and that they were both excited about their careers. The child’s father stated that his wife adored their child and that he was in disbelief about the entire incident.

He stated that he dropped off his child at daycare on Tuesday, October 4, and Wednesday, October 5, the two days preceding this incident. On Thursday, October 6, he woke up and helped get his child ready for daycare before leaving for work. He stated that he called the daycare that afternoon to inform them he was going to be late picking up his child. However, he was informed by the daycare that his child was not there. He immediately called his wife and drove to the VA.

Investigators spoke with the mother’s boss, who stated that when she arrived in the parking lot on Thursday morning, she saw the mother pulling in at the same time. She stated that the mother’s car was two parking spaces down from where she parked. She stated that she and the mother got out of their cars, began talking, and walked toward their building. The mother’s boss stated that morning, she offered the mother a promotion and they discussed how the mother and her husband were in the process of purchasing land to build a home. She stated that the mother normally eats lunch at her desk and on this day, the mother appeared to be acting normally. She stated that her secretary called her about a child being found in the parking lot in a black car. The mother’s boss immediately thought of the mother and called her office phone. She told the mother that a child had been found in a black car and the mother responded, “Did I forget to take [her child] to daycare?” and then was no longer on the phone. The mother’s boss stated that she and the mother ran out of the building to the parking lot, where the mother began crying.

Investigators determined that the daycare did not have a policy or procedure in place to call parents to make inquiries when a child was not dropped off at the daycare. Video surveillance from the daycare confirmed that the child’s mother dropped off her child on Monday, October 3, and that her husband dropped off their child on Tuesday, October 4, and Wednesday, October 5. The daycare confirmed that no one called the child’s parents on Thursday, October 6, when the child was not dropped off. The director of the daycare stated that both parents loved their child very much and they never had any concerns about either parent. The director stated that both parents, depending on their work schedules, would at times drop off and pick up their child.

Investigators at the scene did not detect that the child’s mother was impaired on any type of controlled substance. There does not appear to be any history of prior neglect or any pattern of criminal behavior. An analysis of the mother’s cell phone, which the mother voluntarily turned over to investigators, did not reveal any type of criminal negligence. In fact, a review of her cell phone illustrated a loving parent captured in numerous photographs and videos with her child and husband.

Applicable Law:

The applicable law to proceed with criminal charges as it relates to this specific incident, requires culpable negligence, which is more than recklessness or carelessness. There must be negligence of a gross and flagrant character, evincing reckless disregard of human life. State vs. Newcomb, 26 NC App 595 (1975); State vs. Everhart, 291 NC 700 (1977); State vs. Wilkerson, 295 NC 559 (1978); State vs. Flaherty, 55 NC App 14 (1981).

To be actionable as a crime, the conduct must carry with it wantonness, recklessness, or other conduct, amounting to culpable negligence. State vs. Faust, 254 NC 101 (1961); State vs. Phillips, 264 NC 508 (1965). N.C.G.S. 14-318.2(a) states child abuse must be established by other than accidental means. Without some intentional act in the chain of causation leading to death, there can be no criminal responsibility. State vs. Everhart, 291 NC 700 (1977).

By comparison, the conscious choice to leave a child in an unattended car, while a parent runs an errand, which results in serious injury or death, should, absent other circumstances, result in criminal charges. State vs. Wilkerson, 295 NC 559 (1978).

Conclusion:

Our office, led by a team of senior prosecutors, conducted a thorough review of the evidence and the applicable law. The decision of whether to charge and what charges are appropriate must be guided by the specific facts in any investigation.

In this investigation, there is no evidence to support that the mother intended to harm her child or that she made a conscious decision to in fact leave her child in the car. As a result, our office concurs with the Salisbury Police Department that criminal charges are not warranted in this investigation.

It is tragic any time there is a loss of life, especially that of a child. Investigations such as this one are heart wrenching for everyone involved. I can think of no greater punishment than having to live with the day to day reality of the loss of a child, especially in this manner.

