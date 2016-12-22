CMPD ramps up patrolling in Plaza Midwood amid hike in crime - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD ramps up patrolling in Plaza Midwood amid hike in crime

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Amid the recent hike in crime in Plaza Midwood, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are taking steps to ensure the community feels safe during the holiday season.

Three violent gun crimes have made headlines in the past nine weeks in Plaza Midwood.

In October, Ketie Memory Jones was shot and killed walking home off The Plaza. She had worked at the popular Midwood Barbecue. Police have released few details about the killing and no one has been arrested.

A few weeks later, one man was seriously wounded in a shooting after an argument outside the Snug Harbor bar. Police arrested the suspected shooter within days.

Last weekend, a couple in their 50s were robbed and shot in a popular parking area at the corner of Central and Pecan Avenues.

In light of these events, CMPD now has six officers patrolling on bikes in the evening hours in the area. One or two officers are assigned to Plaza Midwood around the clock.

Police are holding regular community coffee events at Harris Teeter so community members can meet officers who work the in the neighborhood.

The crime reduction unit, motorcycle unit and helicopter unit have ramped up their patrolling in the area.

CMPD also urges community members to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

