WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Celebrate Responsibly

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

When you reflect on 2016, remind yourself that every season in life has its peaks and valleys. Celebrate your wins and your losses. You can be confident in knowing that a New Year presents new opportunities and new ventures.

Everyone celebrates differently. You may choose to attend a city or community sponsored event, a date night at a club, a private party, a midnight church service or a quiet night at home. Always, consider celebrating responsibly. Be intentional about having a plan if you choose to go out and have drinks. Designate a driver who doesn’t drink, get a ride home, or include an overnight stay as a part of your celebration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says approximately 30 people die every day in motor vehicle crashes that involve alcohol in the US. This adds up to one death every 51 minutes.

In North Carolina, ‘it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher’. In Mecklenburg County, we’ve already had more than one thousand DWI arrests this year. Law enforcement is prepared to crackdown on drunk drivers, so if you drink and drive this holiday season, it's likely you *will* get caught.

If you make the choice to drink, make a smart choice and don’t drive! Make the year of 2017 your BEST year ever! Happy Holidays and Safe Driving!

