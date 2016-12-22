Driver seriously injured after colliding with box truck in Salisbury

A driver was seriously injured after colliding with a box truck in Salisbury Thursday.

The wreck happened around noon on Mooresville Road at Pinehurst Street, shutting the area down for at least an hour.

A car and a Shuler Meat box truck collided. The driver of the car, who officials say was at fault, went to Baptist Hospital in Winston in critical condition. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of box truck.

EMS treated the driver of the truck, who wasn't seriously injured.

Update- 2 patients, both removed in care of EMS. 1 patient in critical condition being transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston. pic.twitter.com/hgSjuj4zzr — FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) December 22, 2016

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.