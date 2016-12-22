$30,000 worth of jewelry stolen in Gastonia store break-in

A burglar is being sought after $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a shop in Gastonia early Thursday morning.

Police say the burglar busted out the glass and pried open the front door of a jewelry store in the 900 block of E. Franklin Boulevard. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to the police report, $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen and four $800 glass cases were busted. The business' front door also sustained damage.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, where a reward of up to $1,000 is possible.

