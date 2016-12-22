Pair accused of beating man with hammer in Burke County arrested - | WBTV Charlotte

Two people accused of beating of a man with a claw hammer in Burke County Friday have been arrested, deputies announced Thursday. 

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a mobile home park in the Salem area in reference to a man who was beaten with a hammer, sustaining traumatic injuries. 

Deputies say the suspects, later identified as 31-year-old Stacy Heatley and 57-year-old Patricia Hunley, fled the mobile home and took the victim's truck, phone, and wallet. 

Both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping, conspire to commit felony larceny, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. 

Heatley and Hunley were each given a $1,000,000 secured bond. 

