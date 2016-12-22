Salisbury Police deliver nearly 150 bikes given by Gerry Wood

Local car dealer Gerry Wood stepped up again this year, partnering with the Salisbury Police Department to make Christmas brighter for needy children in Salisbury.

On Thursday morning police officers, city workers, and volunteers loaded up 146 new bicycles that were purchased by Gerry Wood Honda. The caravan then spread out across the city delivering the bikes.

It's the 15th year that the Gerry Wood organization has purchased the bikes, and the 15th year that police have made the deliveries. Families are chosen based on forms filled out several weeks before Christmas.

