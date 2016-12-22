Fire destroys offices atop Sugar Mountain

A fire burned through offices and a shop at the Sugar Ski and Country Club in Sugar Mountain Thursday morning.

Officials say no one was injured in the resort fire and only offices were involved. No condos sustained damage.

Fire officials say a worker was coming in just before 7 a.m. when they saw the flames coming from the resort, located on Sugar Ski Drive.

Multiple fire units and firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.

Ski operations were not affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

