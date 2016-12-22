Woman shot to death in Union County identified, man arrested - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman shot to death in Union County identified, man arrested

(Nick Bunting | WBTV) (Nick Bunting | WBTV)
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A woman was fatally shot in Union County Thursday morning. Deputies say a man has been arrested in the case.

The Union County Sheriff's Office has identified Natasha Marie Walden as the shooting victim. 

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 4200 block of Belk Mill Road, near Hargette Road, just south of Monroe. 

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing. 

According to deputies, the suspect and Walden were acquaintances. He was being evaluated by medical staff.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly