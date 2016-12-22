Woman shot to death in Union County identified, man arrested

A woman was fatally shot in Union County Thursday morning. Deputies say a man has been arrested in the case.

The Union County Sheriff's Office has identified Natasha Marie Walden as the shooting victim.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 4200 block of Belk Mill Road, near Hargette Road, just south of Monroe.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

UCSO on shooting scene at Belk Mill Rd. One deceased, one in custody. Inv ongoing. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) December 22, 2016

According to deputies, the suspect and Walden were acquaintances. He was being evaluated by medical staff.

