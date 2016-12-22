Man wanted for robbery, golf cart chase, assault on deputy is caught

A man who had been placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list following a bizarre incident on December 13, has now been apprehended and jailed.

Christoper Lee Erwin, 32, is being held under $125,000 bond on charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a law enforcement officer, flee to elude, possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, and common law robbery.

The original incident happened on Tuesday, December 13.

According to the report, Deputy R.D. Addison was on routine patrol when he noticed a driver make an unusual "quick turn" while driving on South Main Street near Rowan Mills Road.

The deputy also discovered that the license for the registered owner of the car had been suspended and that there was a pick up order for the tag.

The deputy began to follow the car, described as a green Honda Civic. The driver, later identified as Erwin, did not pull over and continued driving on Rowan Mills Road, then turning onto Balfour Drive.

With Deputy Addison still behind him, Erwin turned down a dirt trail and drove to the end of it, running into a brush pile.

Deputy Addison reported that Erwin then tried to climb over some fallen trees and refused all commands to stop.

The deputy used his stun gun but reported that "it had no effect" on Erwin. The man then turned and ran towards the deputy. The stun gun was used again, but again, with no apparent effect on the man.

The man and the deputy scuffled with the man punching the deputy in the head, then turning to run away. As he ran, he approached the 13th hole of the Rolling Hills Golf Course where a golfer was preparing to hit a shot off the tee.

At one point, Erwin pushed the deputy to the ground, according to the arrest report.

The deputy, now running after the man, yelled for the golfer to get into his golf cart and get out of the way, but before he could react, the wanted man pushed the golfer out of the way, jumped on the golf cart, and headed towards and across Mooresville Road.

The golf cart was located about a mile away at the Ludwick Heights neighborhood.

Deputies told businesses in the area surrounding the golf course, located on Par Drive, to keep their doors locked while they searched for Erwin.

When deputies returned to the Honda Civic they found a 9mm handgun on the ground near the driver's door, as well as suspected narcotics inside the car, along with a burned spoon that contained residue that may have been from drug use.

Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic pistol were also found on Erwin.

Deputy Addison was treated for his injuries.

Erwin was arrested and placed in the jail just after 2:30 Thursday morning.

