WEATHER: Mainly sunny skies with highs in low 60s today, rain heads in Saturday

The ups and downs of our early winter weather continue. Thursday afternoon will feature mainly sunny skies and mild highs in the low sixties across the WBTV viewing area.

Clear and cold again by sunrise on Friday morning behind a dry cold front. And afternoon highs on Friday will be ten degrees cooler... with a forecast high of 51 degrees here in Charlotte.

An approaching rain maker will be heading into the North Carolina mountains early Saturday morning. It will weaken as it crosses into the piedmont of NC. Still, we do have rain chances in the forecast for Christmas Eve. Right now Christmas Day looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper fifties.

Have a great Thursday!

- Chris

