NFL player Hargrave makes donation to local schools

In his first year in the NFL as nose tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Javon Hargrave is making a name for himself both on and off the field.

This week, the former North Rowan High standout made donations to both North Rowan Elementary and Hanford Dole Elementary Schools. Hargrave donated $5000 to each of the schools, according to school officials.

At North Rowan the donation was used to allow students to go on a Walmart shopping spree and purchase up to $70 worth of toys for themselves or family members. At Hanford Dole Elementary, the donation was used to purchase bicycles that were given to students.

Hargrave attended both North Rowan and Hanford Dole Elementary while growing up in Rowan County. He was a third round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, making his debut on September 4 in the Steelers game at Washington.

On November 20, Hargrave scored a defensive touchdown for Steelers after tackling Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler, then recovering Kessler's fumble in the endzone.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.