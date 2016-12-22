Davidson Day football coach Chad Grier resigns

Davidson Day head coach Chad Grier, right, is soaked with water after his team beat Charlotte Latin in the 2015 NCISAA Division I state championship. Grier told the Observer Wednesday that he is resigning after 6 seasons (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (Langston Wertz Jr./Charlotte Observer) - Davidson Day football coach Chad Grier, who won four state championships in six seasons, told the Observer Wednesday that he has resigned.

Grier, 49, played high school football for Larry McNulty at Charlotte Latin. He played two years at Richmond and transferred to East Carolina where he was a backup quarterback to Jeff Blake as a senior at ECU.

Grier said he plans to remain in the Charlotte-area. He and his uncle run an office furnishing business in uptown Charlotte.

“It’s time,” Grier said. “It’s something I teed up with the head of school (Latta Baucom) before the season started. It’s not a knee jerk thing. It’s something I’ve been praying about and I feel like it’s right thing for me to do. I certainly want to coach again. I love coaching. I don’t know when and where, but I still want to pursue my passion, but it’s time to do it somewhere else. No scandal, no drama. It’s just time.”

Grier started Davidson Day program and led the Patriots to four NCISAA state titles in six seasons. In 2015, Davidson Day won the Division I championship. Grier’s overall record was 65-9. This season, Davidson Day was 8-3 and lost to Charlotte Christian 28-27 in the Division I semifinals.

Grier’s oldest son, Will, is a quarterback at West Virginia. Chad Grier has two younger sons, Nash and Hayes, who have become entertainment celebrities after attracting fame on social media platforms. They live in Los Angeles.



