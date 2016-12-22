Police respond to incident at Salisbury Food Lion, Credit Union - | WBTV Charlotte

Police respond to incident at Salisbury Food Lion, Credit Union

(Credit: Tim Louse) (Credit: Tim Louse)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Salisbury police were on scene of an incident at a Food Lion and a Credit Union early Thursday morning. 

Police say the incident happened on Harrison Road, and more information would be released at a later time.

A viewer wrote in and said officers were investigating a robbery in the area. Police have not confirmed that information. 

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mint Hill neighbors say fire hydrants needed after massive blaze

    Mint Hill neighbors say fire hydrants needed after massive blaze

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:43:02 GMT
    (Christian Flores | WBTV)(Christian Flores | WBTV)

    After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...

    More >>

    After a Mint Hill family is now without a home after a massive fire Friday night, neighbors said the damage to the home could have been minimized, if one of their long-time concerns had been addressed. Neighbors told WBTV there are no fire hydrants in their neighborhood. The fire happened around 8 Friday night, at a home on Saffir Court. According to fire officials at the scene, the closest fire hydrant was almost a mile away. "We watched them set up the portab...

    More >>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-77 SB in Chester County

    Two people killed in crash on I-77 SB in Chester County

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:45 GMT
    (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)

    The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.

    More >>

    The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.

    More >>

  • Molly's Kids: 15-year-old now living with pediatric MS

    Molly's Kids: 15-year-old now living with pediatric MS

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:49:09 GMT

    Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.

    More >>

    Sarah is a sophomore who makes straight A’s at McDowell Early College. She is from the small town of Dysartsville and was diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis in July of last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly