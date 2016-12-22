We're LIVE with reaction and what happens next after the NC General Assembly adjourned without repealing HB2 - Tune in

Good morning to you on this Thursday, 22 December 2016, from the WBTV News morning team! John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join Charlotte’s MOST EXPERIENCED morning news team from 7 – 9 AM today for the area’s best and most complete morning newscast. We’ll bring you the news, weather and traffic information you want to start your day.

The big story of the day is HB2…after hours of debate between Republicans and Democrats, North Carolina's General Assembly adjourned last night without repealing House Bill 2. Now lawmakers on both side are blaming each other for the lack of action. We are LIVE with the latest details, reaction, and what happens next.

A double shooting in Gastonia forced a local hospital to go on lockdown…we’ll tell you what happened.

Twin brothers arrested in a Gastonia murder are scheduled to make their first court appearance today.

The Charlotte teenager arrested in connection to a murder investigation outside a local school is scheduled to appear in court today.

A plan for a new development near Northlake Mall in Charlotte gets the go-ahead.

It’s chilly out there again this morning…but we’re looking ahead to a sunny day. Meteorologist Chris Larson will have your certified most accurate forecast.

Colo is celebrating a milestone. The female gorilla at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium turns 60 years old on Thursday. Colo is the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades.

