Charlotte church raises money for Lumberton congregation devastated by flooding

Inside Mecklenburg Community Church, you'll find a congregation eagerly awaiting Christmas. But their congregation is about more than lights and garland. Since 1994 the church has chosen different causes to help out during the holidays.

"We kept hearing these stories coming out of Lumberton," Alli Main, the church's mission's coordinator told WBTV.

This year, they've decided to help out Sandy Grove Baptist Church, which was devastated by post-Hurricane Matthew flooding.

"To see what has happened there and how much devastation in what was already a poor community to begin with," she said.

Sandy Grove is the oldest African American church in Lumberton. "It was completely flooded up to the rafters. They had service right in the parking lot because people still wanted to be together," Main said.

Despite their loss, Sandy Grove continued to give back to their community during the crisis.

"They've just been so selfless and so giving throughout the entire process of devastation of Hurricane Matthew," Amber Brown, Director of Communications, told WBTV.

Mecklenburg Community's four campuses will offer 18 services between now and Christmas and everyone who walks in will have a chance to help Sandy Grove rebuild.

"Giving can be way more fun than receiving too," Brown said.

The church hopes to drive down to Sandy Grove and present them with their offering once they reopen.

For more information on Mecklenburg Community's Church, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.