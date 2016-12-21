Two shot in Gaston County confrontation

Two people were shot in a confrontation Wednesday evening in Gastonia.

According to Gastonia police, two groups got into a fight at a gas station in the 1400 block of Gaston Avenue.

Police said the two shooting victims tried to drive away in a silver car when the shooting started.

One of the victims is reportedly in surgery, the other is being released from the hospital.

“Next thing you know you hear pow, pow, pow, pow pow, pow and I jumped up," said Austin Breedlove, a man working in a building near the shooting. "I thought somebody was beating on the door and I went and looked outside and all I seen is people running around and somebody drove off in a white car and jumped out and took off running.”

Police said they are getting conflicting stories from the scene and said no suspect information is available at this time.

Because of this incident, CaroMont Regional Medical Center was on lockdown from 6:45-8:30 p.m. as a precaution. Administrators told WBTV this is standard operating procedure whenever something violent happens around the hospital.

