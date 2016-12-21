Repeal delayed

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Looks like any repeal of HB-2 must wait until January or later. The NC House adjourned without making any progress. The Senate version of the bill is something many Democrats oppose. All in all, there aren’t enough votes presently for a repeal which isn’t sitting well with the Charlotte City Council who held an emergency session to erase the anti-discrimination ordinance that started the whole dust up.

A racist rant at the check-out counter of a JC Penny. A woman waiting in line got agitated when a Hispanic woman was adding items to her bill, delaying those behind her. Her taunts were appalling.

A young man is gunned down coming home from work. Tonight, on my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, police have “Cinderella” evidence—the shooter ran away without one of his Air Jordan sneakers.

On this first day of Winter, temperatures are moderating as we head to the Christmas weekend. Eric Thomas even has a chance for rain before Santa rides his sleigh.

