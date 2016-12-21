Winners announced for best downtown window displays

From the City of Salisbury: Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) members recently selected winners for the annual Holiday Storefront Decorations Awards. This is the twelfth consecutive year of applauding downtown merchants whose window displays best celebrate the holiday season.



The jury of CAC members Levonia Corry, Laurie Klaus, Thomas Lyons, Shelley Harper Palmer, and Tamara Sheffield enjoyed viewing over 40 seasonal displays created by downtown businesses. After a spirited discussion, the group selected seven awards to honor the seasonal creativity of the shopkeepers.



Education Advocacy In The Arts Inc. received the Christmas Extravaganza Award for their sparkling white holiday decorations in and outside their shop at 108 West Monroe Street. Festively decorated with Snowmen, icicle lights, poinsettias, and decorated white trees, it’s a wonderful sight to see.



Most Nostalgic Award goes to Salisbury Wine Shop at 106 South Main Street. Clyde’s thoughtfully staged collection of antiques exhibit a variety of ornaments, Santas, holiday bulbs, wreaths and more.



Best Use of Merchandise Award was awarded to The Lettered Lily Design Studio at 109 West Fisher Street for their fashionable display that artfully uses wax paper to conjure the magic of slow falling snow. Letters to Santa pour out the door and across the floor, verdant with evergreen and pine, combined with stockings, silver tinsel, warm browns and red plaid, the arrangement depicts a cozy cabin scene at the brink of Christmas.



Geared Up For Christmas Award was given to Skinny Wheels Bike Shop at 111 West Innes Street. Rudolph is out sick this year so Santa has picked himself up a new ride down at Skinny Wheels Bike Shop! There’s a lot of forward momentum in this jolly display, with Santa posing merrily in front of a backdrop of geared snowflakes, ornaments, bike pedals and chain garland decorating the ‘skinny’ wheel tree.



Most Improved Display Award goes to Timeless Wigs & Marvelous Things at 100 South Main Street. Now with new owners, the corner window display at the intersection of Innes and South Main Street has been opened up, offering a bright and festive display, a stylish complement to Salisbury’s North Star.



Best Streetscape Award goes to F&M Bank’s Easy Street, located between 221 and 225 North Main Street. It’s easy to get drawn in when strolling by the prominent entrance sign that is adorned with wreaths, garlands and red bows. The tops of the lampposts and the courtyard entrance are decorated as well, fitting with the traditional design of the street and the neighboring decorations found within Salisbury’s downtown.



Best Overall Award went to Textile Products Incorporated at 121 North Main Street for their incredible displays in five shop windows, including a vacant shop window across the street at 114 North Main Street. Each vignette depicts a unique joyful scene with exquisite attention to detail down to the silver magnolia leaves sprinkled across the floor.



There are many wonderful holiday displays in the downtown windows this year, and the jury always struggles to narrow down to a handful of awardees. The Community Appearance Commission thanks all the owners and staff who decorate their storefronts for the holidays and throughout the year, making downtown Salisbury such an enjoyable place to live, work, visit and shop.

All storefront decoration winners will be invited to the CAC Biennial Awards program where they will be honored for their contributions.

