Caldwell family 'overwhelmed' by community outpouring

When Adam Maynard and his family came home from a doctor's appointment Monday they found devastation.

A fire had ripped through their mobile home. Only the walls were left standing.

"We lost everything." Maynard said.

He, his wife and five kids moved to Lenoir from Kentucky just over a month ago. He is on disability and with a sixth child on the way.

The task of starting over seemed daunting, "I did not know what we were going to do."

Firefighters at Valmead Fire Department collected a few bags of supplies for the family and when word spread on social media of the family's plight, the effort took a life of its own, officials said.

"We had over 300 calls in less than two days," said Firefighter Gary Whisnant. By Wednesday morning two rooms were filled with clothes, food, presents and more.

Adam and his wife got their first look at it all Wednesday afternoon. "I never knew there were people this nice in the world," said Adam.

Wednesday night, a truck pulled up and loaded everything up to take to a new home that Adam and the family are moving to. Strangers have helped in every way he says.

Jean Ray, who was among the many who stopped to d rop supplies off said that's what people in Caldwell County are about. "We help each other."

Adam says he is overwhelmed by how his family's situation went from desperate, to this. "I thank God for it!"

