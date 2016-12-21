Family of man killed questions deputy involved shooting

The family of a man killed by a Caldwell County Deputy on Monday said they want to know why no one tried to talk their loved one into giving up before shots were fired.

Roy Minton was hit at least six times after a deputy fired an AR-15 from a side door into the home on Dudley Shoals Road early Monday.

RELATED: Man dies in Caldwell County deputy-involved shooting

Roy's wife Amanda had called 911 earlier, claiming Roy had been drinking and was yelling and upset after he found out she had been seeing someone while the two were separated. The marriage had issues, says Roy's brother Doug.

Amanda took out a protective order against Roy in 2014 and even charged him with assault but let the order and the charges be dismissed. Roy had charged Amanda with assault in August, claiming she had hit him several times. He declined to testify and that charge was d ropped.

Amanda was told by Roy's family to stay away from the home on Dudley Shoals road but showed up Sunday.

When she called 911 she said it was because she was kicked out of the place where she was staying and had nowhere else to go. On the morning of the shooting she told 911 that Roy was outside, yelling and "Has his gun, a 45." 911 operators convinced Amanda to escape out a window and to also instruct a 13-year-old boy in the house, Roy's son, to do the same.

When deputies arrived, the home was quiet.

Just as Amanda crawled out the window and the 13-year-old was pulled out, shots were fired.

Doug Minton says his brother never fired a shot. He claims Roy was sitting at a counter when the deputy opened the side door and yelled at Roy to come out.

"He stood up and turned and that's when the shots were fired." Doug believes Roy did have his gun in his hand but thinks his brother would have given up, if given the chance.

"He may have been a lot of things but he was no killer and he did not beat his wife."

The home now is strewn with bullet holes. At least a dozen shots were fired by the deputy, Doug believes.

The Sheriff's office spokesperson says deputies cannot comment on the situation because the SBI is handling the investigation. No word yet on when their report will be finished. Once complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney's office. Roy's father says he is still stunned by the death of his son and he wants answers. "He did not have to die."

