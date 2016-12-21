Cabarrus Sheriff investigates armed robbery at McDonalds

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a McDonalds on Wednesday.

According to the report, at approximately 4:15 am, an armed robbery occurred at McDonalds located at 6700 Kee Lane in Harrisburg.

The robber is described as a black man, approximately 6'1" in height,with a slim build, tan cargo pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask and gloves.

The man was armed and held one of the employees at gunpoint while demanding money.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000, or Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or 704-93CRIME. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

