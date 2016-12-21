Off-duty CMPD officers recognized for saving couple shot, robbed

Three off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers are receiving some high praise for helping a couple shot and robbed in the busy Plaza Midwood area last weekend.

Officers Shabeer Mohammad and Bret Balamucki happened to be driving by the parking lot Friday night when they heard the sound of gunshots.

“It was just reacting to the sound of that gunfire and going towards it,” Mohammad said.

CMPD allowed members of the media to talk with the officers who Chief Kerr Putney called “heroes.”

“I know nobody out of humility wants to be called a hero, but I don’t know how you could define their actions any other way,” Putney said.

Three suspects learned they couldn’t outrun two officers and one very smart victim.

“The male victim actually had enough energy and wits about himself to point at an individual that was leaving in the vehicle and said that’s the guy that shot me,” Mohammad said.

Officer Mohammad stayed with the injured couple while Officer Balamucki chased after the car full of suspects

“We were on top of them within 5 seconds,” Balamucki said.

Radio traffic caught the attention of off-duty officer Katie Anderson, who ran to help the woman who had been shot and assist fellow her fellow officer.

“I realized 1400 block, that’s exactly where I am, so I ran out thinking it was still possibly something that was going on in my parking lot,” Anderson said.

Working together, the group called for a medic and flagged down a fire truck.

“We were there for a reason at that moment at that split second,” said Mohammad.

All the officers are quick to deflect the attention and refused to be called heroes.

“I think that there’s a lot of heroes out there every day that just maybe don’t get this spotlight,” said Balamucki.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.