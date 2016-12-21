Kannapolis Police 'Cops Target Kids' happening on Thursday

Four years ago, the Kannapolis Police Department partnered with Kannapolis City School System to help identify disadvantaged children in the community.

The program titled “Cops Target Kids for Christmas” identifies the real needs of these children and helps in meeting those needs, and on Thursday the project will be carried out again.

The program pairs a child up with a police officer on a special day where the two will spend time together shopping at Target.

The child will enjoy a meal from other community sponsors and have a chance to meet and have a picture taken with Santa Claus. In addition, each child will have $300 dollars to spend while shopping, and are required to spend at least half of the amount on clothing.

Publix donated meal certificates that can be utilized at their stores for the project this year.

“Cops Target Kids” has continued to grow because of its great success and the generosity of benefactors, according to Kannapolis Police Chief Woody Chavis.

"Due to their kindness and generosity last year, we, along with our sponsors, were able to provide over 40 children with a brighter and happier Christmas," Chief Chavis wrote.

