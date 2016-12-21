East Spencer man charged in burglary, attempted rape case

Spencer Police have announced that an arrest has been made in case involving burglary and attempted rape.

On Wednesday, Spencer Police investigators arrested Shaar Gentle Worth, 29, also known as Shaar Andre Worth, and charged him with first degree burglary and attempted second degree forcible rape.

Worth resided at 211 Apt. A, Correll Street in East Spencer. He was placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

