Molly's Kids: 5-year-old has contagious smile and deadly brain tumor

Riley Voss. Kindergartener. Contagious smile and deadly brain tumor. He's the newest one of our amazing Molly's Kids. He was diagnosed six weeks ago.

His dad, Sgt. James Voss, is in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. His mother works at Central Carolina Community College in Pittsboro. He has a 14-year-old sister named Kaitlyn. They all live in Sanford, in Lee County.

It was Riley’s dad who first noticed Riley watching TV with his face tilted to the side. His right eye was tracking inwards. Doctors told his parents to keep a patch on it for three hours a day.

Dad pushed for an MRI.

“He had that MRI the morning of November 1,” says his mom, Ashley Voss. “I received a phone call from the ophthalmologist by 3:30 p.m. I was told the reason his eye was crossing over was because of a rare type of pediatric brain tumor called DIPG. The prognosis was poor. It was a short conversation.”

Ashley says she and her husband originally thought a worst-case scenario might be eye surgery. Never did they anticipate their otherwise healthy, rambunctious, creative, funny 5-year-old would get the diagnosis of “cancer”.

It was here in Ashley’s long email I had to step away.

I know about DIPG. Other #MollysKids in the Charlotte-area have been diagnosed with this type of tumor. But Ashley didn’t know about DIPG. She’d never heard those letters. S

he did as much research as possible before the oncologist meeting at Duke Medical Center. What she found was a parent's worst nightmare.

“Everything I saw said 0% chance of survival,” she wrote. “At this age where kids are trying to show you how they can do things alone, this type of brain tumor will impact his ability to move, talk, see, hear, chew and swallow. And, he’ll be aware of his loss."

Obviously devastating news. But Ashley says she also found hope.

“My research showed they’ve started doing clinical trials," she said. "So, maybe one of these trials can be the breakthrough we’re praying for?”

Problem was, Duke didn't offer the new trials. So, Ashley did what any parent would do, she reached out to doctors across the nation and read all available DIPG trial studies in the United States.

Then, on November 14, the family drove to Washington DC's Children's National Medical Center. At that point, Riley had already started having slight paralysis on the right side of his face.

They stayed a week. Riley got “individualized therapy,” meaning doctors biopsied tissue from his tumor. Chemo drugs were then assigned based on the actual genes within his specific tumor.

“Individualized treatment was the best we could hope for,” Ashley said.

The week was traumatic. The biopsy made Riley temporarily blind in his right eye. Fortunately, he regained his vision a day later. Riley started radiation November 30.

He’ll get treatment every weekday until January 13.

“So far he’s doing a great job,” Ashley said. “After January 13 we'll have a few weeks off then start the next phase again with weekly appointments in DC. He'll also have an MRI every 8 weeks.”

When Ashley wrote, she wasn’t asking for anything. Just for us to know. To help spread the word that pediatric cancer exists, and specifically this unthinkable nasty DIPG.

With all that said, look at this extra photo she sent. It’s a beautiful shot of Riley and his dad… a tough man who protects us all but got blindsided by an invisible, aggressive attack in his own son.

But I want to be clear, Ashley was nothing but positive. She wrote an incredible email and was exceptionally proud of her son.

If you read this and are affected, then do something. Take ACTION. However you find necessary. Spread the word. Share Riley’s story. Share all these kids’ stories we put out here. They’re real life and in our backyards.

Then go hug your own kids.

Ashley, please keep us updated. Please. Riley, hang in there and stay strong. It sounds like you’ve got incredible parents willing and trying to move the world for you. It’s an awesome thing.

It’s the best time of year to count blessings. As you count yours, please keep Riley in your thoughts.

#MollysKids

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

