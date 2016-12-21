6 car pile-up shut down I-85 SB lanes in Rowan Co., lanes have reopened

A crash involving six vehicles on I-85 in China Grove shut down southbound lanes for about an hour Wednesday afternoon.

The collision reportedly happened near mile marker 68 in Rowan County.

Troopers started responding to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. All lanes have since been cleared, but traffic will be slow in the area for some time.

No injuries have been reported from the scene.

