One dead, another seriously hurt in Gaston Co. crash

One person died in a head-on collision in Gastonia Wednesday before 2:30 p.m., according to Gaston County Highway patrol.

Troopers said another person was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

From Sky3, it appeared that an SUV and a car collided near the intersection of Chapel Grove School Road and Hollywood Drive. As of 4 p.m. the road was closed as officials investigated.

