Gaston Co. teacher charged with having sex with student

A Gaston County high school teacher will face charges that she had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Summer Leigh Sparrow was an English teacher at Cherryville High School.

A warrant issued Tuesday says the 41-year-old Sparrow had intercourse with the teen in October while he was a student.

Police got word of the alleged affair last week and obtained search warrants for Sparrow's home.

According to the warrants, Sparrow and the student began communicating on social media in early October. The pair allegedly had sex at the end of October.

The student told police he took a nude photo of Sparrow on Snapchat to show his friends the night of the encounter.

Gaston County Schools policy prohibits teachers from communicating with students through non-school-controlled social media without parental permission.

School officials said Sparrow has been a teacher at Cherryville High since 2004.

According to the district's website, Sparrow taught English 11 and 12, both regular and honors courses. The site says she has a BA in Literature and an MA in English Literature.

Sparrow turned herself in to police Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

