Democrat lawmakers say they will oppose Republicans' HB2 repeal bill

Democrat lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly said they will oppose the Republican version of a bill to repeal House Bill 2.

The bill was filed Wednesday afternoon, after weeks of negotiations and back-and-forth between Republican lawmakers and the Charlotte City Council, which repealed its non-discrimination ordinance Wednesday morning.

In addition to repealing HB2, the Republican bill would also put a six-month moratorium on local governments enacting ordinances similar to the one enacted in Charlotte.

Multiple Democrat members of the legislative, in both the House and Senate, told On Your Side Investigates their caucus would vote against the bill at the request for Governor-Elect Roy Cooper because of the moratorium.

Senate Republican Leader Phil Berger referred to the moratorium as a chance to “hit the reset button” but Senate Democrats questioned whether the provision would inadvertently harm local governments and be a temporary measure that would later become permanent.

Democrats in the Senate made multiple attempts to introduce amendments to the bill but were shut down by Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, who presided over debate on the bill in his role as President of the Senate.

