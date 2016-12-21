NC General Assembly adjourns without repealing HB2

North Carolina lawmakers adjourned Wednesday's special session without repealing HB2.

The North Carolina House voted to adjourn at approximately 5:30 p.m. The Senate took some more time to debate before ending their session just before 7:30.

Senate Democrats defended the City of Charlotte by saying Charlotte's City Council upheld their end of the deal, but Republicans said they still didn't trust council members.

The Senate's SB4 was split in two about 30 minutes before lawmakers adjourned for the night. One vote was to repeal HB2, the other was on the moratorium, but the vote to repeal HB2 was defeated.

The Senate adjourned their session shortly after.

Wednesday's legislative special session follows a vote by the Charlotte City Council voted 7-2 for a full repeal of the non-discrimination ordinance during an emergency meeting that started at 9 a.m. Councilman Al Austin and Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield voted against the full repeal.

RELATED: Charlotte City Council votes 7-2 for full repeal of non-discrimination ordinance

The newly-approved city ordinance repeals the city’s non-discrimination ordinance in its entirety and is devoid of the December 31, 2016 deadline included in the Council’s Monday vote.

Charlotte Council members were notified Tuesday night of the council meeting regarding the non-discrimination ordinance. The council meeting follows a WBTV report that some in the North Carolina General Assembly are unwilling to vote for the HB2 repeal because council only repealed part of its ordinance.

On Your Side Investigates first reported Tuesday that a deal to repeal House Bill 2 may be in jeopardy after some state lawmakers say the Charlotte City Council didn’t go far enough in a vote to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance Monday.

RELATED: HB2 deal in jeopardy over city's partial repeal of nondiscrimination ordinance

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to repeal part of its non-discrimination ordinance. Specifically, council members voted to strike the part of its ordinance dealing just with access to bathrooms.

The intent Monday was to take parts of ordinances off the books that have been repealed by state laws including laws that had been repealed by HB2, city council members said. At the time of the vote, council members said they were voting to repeal the entire ordinance as part of a deal brokered between legislative Republicans and Democrat Governor-Elect Roy Cooper.

The council’s partial repeal has now become a major sticking point for some Republican lawmakers who feel the city did not uphold its end of the deal, a legislative source with knowledge of the ongoing discussions told On Your Side Investigates Tuesday night.

Republican lawmakers were quickly studying the new ordinance approved by the Charlotte council in Wednesday’s emergency meeting to decide what to do next.

The Republican House Caucus met for hours Tuesday night in a meeting called to discuss the vote to repeal HB2.

It is unclear how many Republican lawmakers in either the House or Senate support repealing the controversial law.

Wednesday’s special session marks the legislature’s fifth such session this year. It was called by Governor Pat McCrory in response to the Charlotte City Council’s vote on Monday.

Vote caps weeks of negotiations

Wednesday’s votes by the Charlotte City Council and the state legislature come after weeks of negotiations between members of the Charlotte council and Republican leaders in the general assembly.

A legislative source with knowledge of the negotiations between the two groups, but who asked to not be identified to discuss private negotiations, told On Your Side Investigates a bipartisan group of council members first approached lawmakers at least two weeks ago.

The legislative source said the group of council members included both Republican and Democrat members but did not include Mayor Jennifer Roberts. Cooper was also involved in brokering the deal, the source said.

As a result of the negotiations, a group of seven council members were prepared to vote for full repeal of the Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance at the council meeting held on Monday, December 12. That vote did not happen, though, after Roberts pressured two of the seven council members into withdrawing their support of the deal for full repeal, the legislative source said.

A spokesman for Roberts flatly denied Roberts pressured anyone into changing their vote.

“Totally false,” Roberts’ spokesman Gregg Watkins said in response to a request to comment for this story.Watkins acknowledged that discussions began prior to this weekend but said he was unaware of when a compromise to fully repeal the city’s non-discrimination ordinance in exchange for a full repeal of HB2 was first reached.

The legislative source once the vote on December 12 had been postponed, Roberts turned to Governor-Elect Roy Cooper to devise the plan and broker the deal that led to Monday’s vote, which resulted in the council only voting to repeal a portion of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance.

Cooper’s transition team did not respond to a voicemail and multiple emails seeking comment on accusations from Republicans in the legislature that the Governor-Elect had a hand in the Charlotte council’s vote for partial repeal Monday.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.